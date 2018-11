In response to speculation that President Trump may be mulling a pardon for Paul Manafort — after it was revealed he lied to special counsel Robert Mueller and reportedly met with WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders she was “not aware” of conversations about “anyone’s pardons.”

Sanders: "not aware" of conversations about "anyone's pardons" pic.twitter.com/9smn3KaiVl — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) November 27, 2018