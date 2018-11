On the heels of a report that Paul Manafort met with Julian Assange as recently as 2016 in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to comment on the matter Tuesday.

Sanders: No comment on reported meeting between Manafort, Assange pic.twitter.com/OM97X7f4um — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) November 27, 2018