WH: Greitens Allegations Are ‘Very Concerning’ And Are Taken ‘Seriously’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday said that while the White House did not have an official statement on the allegations of sexual abuse against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), they found the findings of the Missouri House report released this week “very concerning.”

“Certainly (that is) something that is very concerning and something that we’re taking very seriously,” she said, when asked whether President Trump would ask Greitens to resign. “I’ll keep you updated as we have something.”

Greitens faced increasing scrutiny this week after a Missouri House committee on Wednesday released it’s report into allegations of sexual misconduct. The 25-page report outlines the testimony of a woman who told legislative investigators that Greitens coerced her into non-consensual sexual activities while she cried on the floor of his basement, as TPM has reported.

In a letter to President Trump yesterday, three Missouri GOP legislators asked the President to call on Greitens to resign.

Greitens has admitted to having an affair with the woman, but denied her allegations that he took a photo of her while she was nude in order to allegedly blackmail her into keeping quiet about the relationship. He has refused to resign from office.

Read TPM’s report on the legislative investigators’ findings here.