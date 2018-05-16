White House Eliminates Major Cybersecurity Position

The White House has eliminated the cyber coordinator role, an Obama-era position key to developing a cohesive policy for the federal government to fight back against hacking and other digital threats, according to a Tuesday Politico report.

Per Politico, National Security Adviser John Bolton floated the idea of eliminating the position last week, and an email sent to staffers Tuesday confirmed that the position would be ended in an effort to “streamline authority.”

The coordinator reportedly dealt with such timely issues as election security and digital warfare. Some have voiced concern that eliminating the position will only make America even more vulnerable to cyber attacks.