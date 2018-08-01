Latest
WASHINGTON DC-August 2, 2011: Heather and Tony Podesta (Chairman Podesta Group) attended the intimate "Summer Chic" barbeque at Esther Coopersmith's DC home to celebrate the recent marriage of lawyer Jack Einwechter to Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez (D-CA)) (Photo by Rebecca D'Angelo/For the Washington Post)
8 mins ago
CNN: Mueller Sent Inquires About Podesta Group, Other Lobbyists To NY Prosecutors
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2017/04/28: Woman's hand holding a pump nozzle in car fuel tank door. She self serve gasoline in her main transportation vehicle. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)
25 mins ago
To Nix Obama Fuel Standard, WH Argues That Better Gas Mileage Is Dangerous
PORTLAND, ME - NOVEMBER 4: Bonnie MacInnis votes while her rat terrier/jack Russell mix named Theodore watches from the bottom of the voting booth at the Merrill Auditorium Rehearsal Hall in Portland, ME on Tuesday, November 4, 2014. (Photo by Whitney Hayward/Staff Photographer)
39 mins ago
Trump Criticized For Not Leading Effort To Secure Elections
livewire

White House Dreads ‘Killer’ Woodward Book After ‘Everyone’ Talked To Him

By | August 1, 2018 7:14 am
David Howells/Corbis Historical

Though the Trump administration, unlike administrations past, withheld formal access to legendary reporter Bob Woodward for his insider exposé, White House officials are bracing for a “killer” account filled with unauthorized stories from “everyone,” according to a Tuesday Politico account.

“He hooked somebody, and that put the fear of God in everyone else,” a former official told Politico.

“It’s gonna be killer. Everyone talked with Woodward,” another added.

Per two interview subjects, Woodward opted not to set up shop on the White House grounds, but instead to lure sources to his house with promises of peeks at his Pulitzers and study. With the home court advantage, he would then push for the information he needed.

According to Politico, Trump allies are girding themselves for the inevitable furious tweet storm that will erupt from the President’s fingertips when the book hits shelves, giving the tome a boost in sales and popularity and a longer run in the spotlight (à la Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” and James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty”).

“Fear: Trump in the White House” will be released on September 11.

More Livewire
View All
Comments