White House Dreads ‘Killer’ Woodward Book After ‘Everyone’ Talked To Him

Though the Trump administration, unlike administrations past, withheld formal access to legendary reporter Bob Woodward for his insider exposé, White House officials are bracing for a “killer” account filled with unauthorized stories from “everyone,” according to a Tuesday Politico account.

“He hooked somebody, and that put the fear of God in everyone else,” a former official told Politico.

“It’s gonna be killer. Everyone talked with Woodward,” another added.

Per two interview subjects, Woodward opted not to set up shop on the White House grounds, but instead to lure sources to his house with promises of peeks at his Pulitzers and study. With the home court advantage, he would then push for the information he needed.

According to Politico, Trump allies are girding themselves for the inevitable furious tweet storm that will erupt from the President’s fingertips when the book hits shelves, giving the tome a boost in sales and popularity and a longer run in the spotlight (à la Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” and James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty”).

“Fear: Trump in the White House” will be released on September 11.