Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, President Donald Trump, and White House chief of staff John Kelly listen as Trump is introduced during a luncheon with African leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
6 mins ago
Trump Betrays Diplomacy Ignorance With Time Zone, Basic History Mistakes
19 mins ago
WH Looking At Legal Options To Bar Omarosa From Releasing More Tapes
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev speaks during a meeting in Kamchatka Peninsula region, Russian Far East, Russia, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Russia's prime minister sternly warned the United States on Friday against ramping up sanctions, saying that Moscow will retaliate with economic, political and unspecified "other" means. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)
43 mins ago
Newest US Sanctions Against Russia Hit An Economic Nerve
livewire

White House Doubles Down On Omarosa’s ‘Lack Of Character’

By | August 13, 2018 7:42 am
on July 2, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

Further distancing itself from former White House aide Omaraosa Manigault Newman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders chalked up the former aide’s recent comments to just another “disgruntled” former aide with a “lack of character.”

Sanders has previously claimed that Manigault Newman’s new book — where she details her tenure in the West Wing — is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

“The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security – and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee.”

