White House Doubles Down On Omarosa’s ‘Lack Of Character’

Further distancing itself from former White House aide Omaraosa Manigault Newman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders chalked up the former aide’s recent comments to just another “disgruntled” former aide with a “lack of character.”
Sanders has previously claimed that Manigault Newman’s new book — where she details her tenure in the West Wing — is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”
“The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security – and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee.”