White House Physician Declares Trump In ‘Excellent Health’ After Physical Exam

The White House physician on Friday declared President Donald Trump “in excellent health” after Trump received his first annual physical exam while in office.

“The President’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well,” Dr. Ronny Jackson said in a statement. “The President is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday.”

Jackson is a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy and has served as physician to the President since 2013.

Trump’s personal doctor, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein of Manhattan’s Lenox Hill Hospital, in 2015 claimed that Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency” if he won the 2016 election.

Several months later, Bornstein—who said he dashed off the initial summary in five minutes as a limousine waited outside his New York office—added that if “something happens” to Trump, “then it happens to him.”