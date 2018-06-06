White House Contractor Arrested On Murder Warrant At Security Checkpoint

National Security Council contractor Martese Edwards was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant as he tried to pass through a Secret Service security checkpoint on his way into the White House compound, according to a Tuesday CNN report.

His pass was reportedly for entry to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Per CNN, the Secret Service was notified Monday that Edwards was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Details are unknown.

Edwards was reportedly transported to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department station.