White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacked CNN on Thursday over a report that President Trump signing “Make America Great Again” hats may have violated a rule against troops participating in political activities. Sanders tweeted in response:

CNN will attack anyone who supports President Trump, including the brave men and women of our military who fight everyday to protect our freedom https://t.co/x6VjuUJFdF — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 27, 2018