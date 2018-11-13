Latest
BANGOR, MAINE � 11/06/2018 � Rep. Bruce Poliquin is at his campaign party at Dysart�s in Bangor Tuesday night.Gabor Degre | BDN /// -- *Lindsay Putnam*Digital Engagement Editorm: 207.641.7271 t: @lindsay_putnam lputnam@bangordailynews.combangordailynews.com
6 mins ago
GOP Maine Rep And Voters Sue Over New Ranked-Choice Voting System
27 mins ago
Amazon Confirms NYC And Virginia For Its Second Headquarters
UNITED STATES - July 23: Matt Whitaker (R) Iowa is interviewed at Roll Call office in Washington, D.C. (Photo By Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)
38 mins ago
Maryland Challenging Whitaker’s Legitimacy As Attorney General
livewire

White House Calls Lawsuit ‘More Grandstanding From CNN’

By
November 13, 2018 10:47 am

The White House on Tuesday pushed back against a lawsuit filed by CNN over Jim Acosta’s press credentials being revoked.

“We have been advised that CNN has filed a complaint challenging the suspension of Jim Acosta’s hard pass. This is just more grandstanding from CNN, and we will vigorously defend against this lawsuit,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Read the full statement below:

“We have been advised that CNN has filed a complaint challenging the suspension of Jim Acosta’s hard pass. This is just more grandstanding from CNN, and we will vigorously defend against this lawsuit.

CNN, who has nearly 50 additional hard pass holders, and Mr. Acosta is no more or less special than any other media outlet or reporter with respect to the First Amendment. After Mr. Acosta asked the President two questions—each of which the President answered—he physically refused to surrender a White House microphone to an intern, so that other reporters might ask their questions. This was not the first time this reporter has inappropriately refused to yield to other reporters.

The White House cannot run an orderly and fair press conference when a reporter acts this way, which is neither appropriate nor professional. The First Amendment is not served when a single reporter, of more than 150 present, attempts to monopolize the floor. If there is no check on this type of behavior it impedes the ability of the President, the White House staff, and members of the media to conduct business.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: