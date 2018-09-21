Whelan Claims He Had No Contact With WH Or Kavanaugh Before Tweets

Ed Whelan, president of the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center, said Friday that he did not communicate with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh or anyone in the White House about his inflammatory Twitter thread before he posted it, according to a Washington Post report.

Observers have been skeptical about this, as in the days before he posted his theory that professor Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation is a case of mistaken identity, hints that he was shopping the idea to reporters and discussing it with Kavanaugh allies circulated.

In addition, one of Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley’s top aides, communication director Matt Whitlock, advised people to keep their eyes on Whelan’s feed, though he now says that he had no knowledge of the particulars of the theory and is disavowing it.

For Prime subscribers, there’s a full rundown of the Whelan controversy here.