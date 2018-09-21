Latest
21 mins ago
Florence-Spurred Dam Breach At NC Power Plant May Trigger Coal Ash Spill
The Potomac River is visible at Trump National Golf Club, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
37 mins ago
Paddlers Sue Over Potomac River Shutdown When Trump Golfs
51 mins ago
Trump Hits Pause On Declassifying Russia Probe Docs: DOJ IG Will Decide
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Whelan Claims He Had No Contact With WH Or Kavanaugh Before Tweets

By
September 21, 2018 12:14 pm

Ed Whelan, president of the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center, said Friday that he did not communicate with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh or anyone in the White House about his inflammatory Twitter thread before he posted it, according to a Washington Post report.

Observers have been skeptical about this, as in the days before he posted his theory that professor Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation is a case of mistaken identity, hints that he was shopping the idea to reporters and discussing it with Kavanaugh allies circulated.

In addition, one of Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley’s top aides, communication director Matt Whitlock, advised people to keep their eyes on Whelan’s feed, though he now says that he had no knowledge of the particulars of the theory and is disavowing it.

For Prime subscribers, there’s a full rundown of the Whelan controversy here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: