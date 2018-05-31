WH Sends Talking Points Emails To Former Obama And Clinton Aides

The White House reportedly includes former aides to President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on its email blasts asking President Trump allies to help promote the White House’s talking points, according to Politico.

Politico caught the blunder thanks to White House aide Kelly Sadler — known for making a morbid joke about Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) “dying” — who forgot to blind copy the recipients of an email about the White House’s game plan for Iran.

The email asked recipients — many of whom are influential in the foreign policy sphere, but highly critical of Trump, like Jeffrey Lewis, a left leaning expert on nuclear weapons — to help boost the White House’s policy and messaging. But many included in the email blasts, like Lewis, told Politico they were perplexed as to why they would be included on such a communiqué.

The White House told Politico that the list, reportedly compiled by the State Department, includes policy wonks on all ends of the spectrum in order to ensure “influencers” understand the Trump administration’s perspective.

