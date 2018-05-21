WH Says DOJ IG Probe Expanding ‘Based On The Meeting With The President’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the Justice Department had asked its inspector general to expand an inquiry into the FBI “[b]ased on the meeting with the President.”

Sanders also said White House chief of staff John Kelly would “set up a meeting” with three agencies whose leadership met with the President Monday, the Department of Justice (represented by its deputy director, Rod Rosenstein), FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence, “together with Congressional Leaders to review highly classified and other information they have requested.”

Read Sanders’ full statement below: