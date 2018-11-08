WH News Photographers Association Condemns WH Tweeting Doctored Video

The White House News Photographers Association on Thursday condemned White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ use of an apparently doctored video. The video, which the White House used as justification to suspend the press pass of CNN’s Jim Acosta, was first published by the conspiracy site InfoWars.

“Manipulating images is manipulating truth,” the WHNPA said. “It’s deceptive, dangerous and unethical.” Read the full statement below: