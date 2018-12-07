WH: Mueller Filing On Manafort Lies ‘Says Absolutely Nothing About The President’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders brushed off a filing from special counsel Robert Mueller detailing Paul Manafort’s lies to investigators, saying, “The government’s filing in Mr. Manafort’s case says absolutely nothing about the President.”

