Latest
4 mins ago
White House: ‘Mr. Cohen Is No Hero’
1 hour ago
Trump Reacts To Cohen Sentencing Memos: ‘Totally Clears The President’
1 hour ago
Mueller: Manafort Lied About 2018 Contacts With Trump Administration
livewire

WH: Mueller Filing On Manafort Lies ‘Says Absolutely Nothing About The President’

By
December 7, 2018 7:11 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders brushed off a filing from special counsel Robert Mueller detailing Paul Manafort’s lies to investigators, saying, “The government’s filing in Mr. Manafort’s case says absolutely nothing about the President.”

Read her full statement:

“The government’s filing in Mr. Manafort’s case says absolutely nothing about the President. It says even less about collusion and is devoted almost entirely to lobbying-related issues. Once again the media is trying to create a story where there isn’t one.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: