WH Looking At Legal Options To Bar Omarosa From Releasing More Tapes

By | August 13, 2018 7:24 am
CBS via Getty Images

The White House is looking into legals steps it could take to keep former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman from releasing more damning recordings she made while working in the White House, ABC News reported Sunday evening. 

According to White House officials who spoke to ABC, the inquiry into legal options would also serve as an opportunity to punish Manigault Newman for privately recording her conversations with Chief of Staff John Kelly. The threat of legal action comes on the heels of increasing paranoia in the West Wing over the former staffer’s recordings.

Publicly, the White House has sought to completely discredit Manigault Newman, but privately, aides are “terrified” of what the tape release could mean.

“She’s on a different level,” a senior White House official told ABC News. “She terrified me.”

“If you pissed off Omarosa, buckle up — it’s going to be a tough couple of weeks,” another former official told ABC.

Read the full report here.

