WH Defends ‘Enemy Of The People’ Label For Media Despite Bombs Sent To CNN

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday defended President Donald Trump’s use of “enemy of the people” to describe the news media, including CNN, even after three suspicious packages — two of them so far confirmed to have been carrying pipe bombs — were sent to CNN.
The alleged sender, Cesar Sayoc, parroted Trump’s rhetoric about the media and specifically CNN.
Sanders defends Trump's use of "enemy of the people" to describe news media, even after Trump supporter allegedly sent pipe bombs to CNN and other critics of the President. pic.twitter.com/t3kFW8OI9W
