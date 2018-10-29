Latest
livewire

WH Defends ‘Enemy Of The People’ Label For Media Despite Bombs Sent To CNN

By
October 29, 2018 2:54 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday defended President Donald Trump’s use of “enemy of the people” to describe the news media, including CNN, even after three suspicious packages — two of them so far confirmed to have been carrying pipe bombs — were sent to CNN.

The alleged sender, Cesar Sayoc, parroted Trump’s rhetoric about the media and specifically CNN.

