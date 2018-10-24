WH Condemns ‘Cowards’ Who Sent Explosives To Obama, Clinton, Soros

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement on Wednesday condemning the actions of whoever is responsible for the potential explosive devices that were mailed to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and calling them “cowards.”

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”