WH Applauds The Senate For Confirming Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump took time to congratulate the Senate for confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court while en route to Topeka, Kansas for a Make America Great Again rally Saturday.

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

White House spokesperson Raj Shah reiterated Trump’s sentiment in a statement:

“The White House applauds the Senate for confirming President Trump’s nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.”

Shah also confirmed that the President will sign his commission of Kavanaugh’s appointment and that he will be officially sworn in later Saturday.