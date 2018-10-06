livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

WH Applauds The Senate For Confirming Kavanaugh

By
October 6, 2018 4:31 pm

President Donald Trump took time to congratulate the Senate for confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court while en route to Topeka, Kansas for a Make America Great Again rally Saturday.

White House spokesperson Raj Shah reiterated Trump’s sentiment in a statement:

“The White House applauds the Senate for confirming President Trump’s nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.”

Shah also confirmed that the President will sign his commission of Kavanaugh’s appointment and that he will be officially sworn in later Saturday.

