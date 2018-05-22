Latest
30 mins ago
Former Trump Advisor: A Second Person Tried To Infiltrate Campaign
FILE -- In this photo from Friday, Oct. 11, 2013, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington about the government stalemate. Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, removed himself Wednesday from consideration as Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
1 hour ago
‘Liddle’ Bob Corker Rejects Trump’s Offer To Be Australian Ambassador
on May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Pence: It’d Be ‘Troubling To Millions’ If Campaign Surveilled For Political Reasons
livewire

WH Aides Routinely Write Out Error-Laden Tweets For Trump To Browse

By | May 22, 2018 8:27 am
AFP/Getty Images

Working in the West Wing requires a bit of familiarity with President Donald Trump’s quirks, like his paranoia of being poisoned and penchant for fast food.

It also requires a close study of his poor grammar. 

According to two people familiar with the process who spoke with the Boston Globe, White House staffers regularly write out draft tweet options for Trump to browse, each including a hand-selected Trumpism — like excessive exclamation points, capitalization for emphasis, fragments and cryptic ellipses.

The intentional poor grammar is designed to keep Trump’s personal cadence alive and well on his Twitter feed, even when it’s not actually the President composing the tweets, according to the Boston Globe. The distinction between a Trump tweet and a replica by his communications staff has become increasingly difficult to decipher, people who closely follow his feed told the Boston Globe.

Read the Globe’s full report here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments