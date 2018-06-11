Trump’s Foreign Policy Doctrine: ‘We’re America, Bitch’

Amid the international upheaval after the G-7 summit, an unnamed senior White House official summed up the Trumpian foreign policy doctrine: “We’re America, bitch.”

According to a Monday Atlantic report, a “senior White House official with direct access to the president and his thinking” explained: “Obama apologized to everyone for everything. He felt bad about everything.” The official said that Trump “doesn’t feel like he has to apologize for anything America does.”

Another distillation of Trump’s doctrine came from a senior national security official: “permanent destabilization creates American advantage,” the official said, arguing that leaving everyone else on shaky ground makes America the sole strong power.

A senior administration official contributed “no friends, no enemies,” a quip that encapsulates Trump’s distaste for permanent alliances in favor of shifting relationships based on his moods and impulses.