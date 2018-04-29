WATCH: Michelle Wolf’s Full Performance At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Comedian Michelle Wolf headlined the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday night, roasting everyone from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Wolf’s remarks were so raunchy that Matt Schlapp — chairman of the American Conservative Union and a former Koch Industries vice president — walked out of the event complaining about “elites mocking all of us.”

President Donald Trump, who did not attend the dinner for the second year in a row, said he’d heard it was a “very big, boring bust.”

Judge for yourself, via ABC News: