Was Cohen In Prague In 2016? Lawyer Says ‘Never, Never In Prague! Ever! Ever!’

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen has long denied that he went to Prague in 2016 to meet Russian intelligence agents, as the Steele dossier alleged. In April, McClatchy reported that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team had obtained evidence that Cohen had traveled to Prague, via Germany, during the summer of 2016, per two unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
On Wednesday, Cohen lawyer Lanny Davis maintained his denials, emphatically:
Was Michael Cohen in Prague in 2016? Michael Cohen's lawyer: "Never! Never!" pic.twitter.com/mIRs5KIasi
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 22, 2018