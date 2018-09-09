livewire Voting Rights

WaPo Ed Board: Scott Taylor’s Role In Forgery Scandal Is ‘Sleazy,’ Maybe ‘Illegal’

By
September 9, 2018 11:20 am

The Washington Post editorial board on Friday condemned Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) for allowing his campaign staff to collect signatures for an opponent, independent candidate Shaun Brown, in order to split Democratic candidate Elaine Luria’s vote. A judge ruled this week that Brown be kicked off the ballot because of dozens of fraudulent signatures collected by Taylor’s staff. Taylor claims he was unaware of any criminal violations.

