The Washington Post editorial board on Friday condemned Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) for allowing his campaign staff to collect signatures for an opponent, independent candidate Shaun Brown, in order to split Democratic candidate Elaine Luria’s vote. A judge ruled this week that Brown be kicked off the ballot because of dozens of fraudulent signatures collected by Taylor’s staff. Taylor claims he was unaware of any criminal violations.
WaPo Ed Board: Scott Taylor’s Role In Forgery Scandal Is ‘Sleazy,’ Maybe ‘Illegal’
September 9, 2018 11:20 am