WaPo: CBS Will Likely Air Stormy Daniels ’60 Minutes’ Interview On March 25

CBS will likely air its “60 Minutes” interview with porn actress Stormy Daniels on March 25, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Washington Post.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, teased the interview last week when he tweeted a picture of Daniels, himself and news anchor Anderson Cooper and tagged “@60Minutes” in the tweet.

But CBS has been silent on an air date amid speculation over whether it would broadcast the interview and how much of the supposed tell-all the network would actually include. The interview is expected to reveal intimate details of Daniels’ alleged sexual affair with President Donald Trump, some of which could be considered embarrassing for the President, as TPM has reported. Earlier this week, CBS said reporters had to do more work on corroborating Daniels’ claims before it aired the episode.

On Sunday, Buzzfeed News reported that Trump’s legal team was considering taking legal action to block the interview from airing.