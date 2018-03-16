Latest
Pentagon: All Seven Aboard American Helicopter Died In Crash In Iraq
UNITED STATES - MARCH 13: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke prepares to testify before a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on the department's FY2019 budget on March 13, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Zinke Says ‘Konnichiwa’ To Japanese-American Congresswoman
on March 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Zinke’s New Wildlife Protection Board Packed With Trophy Hunters
WaPo: CBS Will Likely Air Stormy Daniels ’60 Minutes’ Interview On March 25

By | March 16, 2018 8:35 am
at the 2012 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino January 20, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America

CBS will likely air its “60 Minutes” interview with porn actress Stormy Daniels on March 25, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Washington Post.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, teased the interview last week when he tweeted a picture of Daniels, himself and news anchor Anderson Cooper and tagged “@60Minutes” in the tweet.

But CBS has been silent on an air date amid speculation over whether it would broadcast the interview and how much of the supposed tell-all the network would actually include. The interview is expected to reveal intimate details of Daniels’ alleged sexual affair with President Donald Trump, some of which could be considered embarrassing for the President, as TPM has reported. Earlier this week, CBS said reporters had to do more work on corroborating Daniels’ claims before it aired the episode.

On Sunday, Buzzfeed News reported that Trump’s legal team was considering taking legal action to block the interview from airing. 

