WaPo: At Least Four Countries Discussed How To ‘Manipulate’ Kushner

Officials in at least four countries — the United Arab Emirates, China, Israel and Mexico — discussed ways they could manipulate White House adviser Jared Kushner through his “complex business arrangements, financial difficulties and lack of foreign policy experience,” the Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing unnamed current and former U.S. officials “familiar with intelligence reports on the matter.”

The news comes as reports emerged Tuesday of Kushner and other White House appointees’ security clearances having been downgraded.

The Post reported:

Officials from the UAE identified Kushner as early as the spring of 2017 as particularly manipulable because of his family’s search for investors in their real estate company, current and former officials said.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesperson for Kushner’s lawyer, told the Post: “We will not respond substantively to unnamed sources peddling second-hand hearsay with rank speculation that continue to leak inaccurate information.”

