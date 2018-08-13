Vimeo Removes Alex Jones, Infowars Content From Site, Issues Refund

Vimeo is the latest social media or online streaming service to remove the content of far-right conspiracist Alex Jones from its platform, Business Insider reported Monday.

A company spokesperson told BI Sunday that some of Jones’ recent content violated Vimeo’s ban on discrimination and hateful speech. The company issued Jones a refund after the boot, claiming it didn’t want to “profit from content of this nature in any way,” the spokesperson said.

Allowing Jones’ “Inforwars” content to remain on the platform caused a rift in the company last week, according to BI.

In recent days, Apple, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Stitcher, LinkedIn and Pinterest have blocked or removed most of Jones’ programming, citing policies against the spread of misinformation and the encouragement of harassment. Jones has been trying to recoup some of his losses by spreading unhinged theories, promoting his website, mobile app and encouraging listeners to purchase the diet supplements and survivalist gear.