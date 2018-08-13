Latest
Donald Trump Jr., left, joins Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach at a fundraising dinner at Noah's Event Venue in northeast Wichita, Kan. on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
10 mins ago
‘My People Love Him’: Don Jr. Campaign Celeb Despite Mueller Investigation
on July 2, 2018 in Washington, DC.
38 mins ago
White House Doubles Down On Omarosa’s ‘Lack Of Character’
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, President Donald Trump, and White House chief of staff John Kelly listen as Trump is introduced during a luncheon with African leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York.
44 mins ago
Trump Betrays Diplomacy Ignorance With Time Zone, Basic History Mistakes
Vimeo Removes Alex Jones, Infowars Content From Site, Issues Refund

By | August 13, 2018 8:19 am
Brooks Kraft/Corbis News

Vimeo is the latest social media or online streaming service to remove the content of far-right conspiracist Alex Jones from its platform, Business Insider reported Monday. 

A company spokesperson told BI Sunday that some of Jones’ recent content violated Vimeo’s ban on discrimination and hateful speech. The company issued Jones a refund after the boot, claiming it didn’t want to “profit from content of this nature in any way,” the spokesperson said.

Allowing Jones’ “Inforwars” content to remain on the platform caused a rift in the company last week, according to BI.

In recent days, Apple, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Stitcher, LinkedIn and Pinterest have blocked or removed most of Jones’ programming, citing policies against the spread of misinformation and the encouragement of harassment. Jones has been trying to recoup some of his losses by spreading unhinged theories, promoting his website, mobile app and encouraging listeners to purchase the diet supplements and survivalist gear.

