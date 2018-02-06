Latest
Veteran Sen. Drags ‘Cadet Bone Spurs’ After Trump Calls Dems ‘Treasonous’

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a veteran Army helicopter pilot who lost both her legs while serving in Iraq, was one of several Democrats who had some choice words for President Trump after he told a crowd in Ohio on Monday that Democrats should be considered “treasonous” for not clapping during his State of the Union address.

“We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy,” she tweeted Monday evening. “I swore an oath — in the military and in the Senate — to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whim of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.”

She then tweeted a quote from former President Theodore Roosevelt — “a Republican who earned the applause he received,” she said — who called it “morally treasonable” to say that the President shouldn’t be criticized.

During a visit to a manufacturing plant in Cincinnati on Monday, Trump lamented Democrats’ response to his first State of the Union speech, saying “they were like death” and “un-American” for not applauding him. 

“Somebody said treasonous and I mean, yeah, I guess. Why not?” he said. “Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

Duckworth wasn’t the only Democrat effectively outraged by the remarks.

A White House spokesperson told NBC News Tuesday that Trump was being “tongue-in-cheek” with his comments on Monday.

While Democrats were criticized for their apathetic response to Trump’s State of the Union address, a lukewarm response from the opposing party during a State of the Union has become expected and normal in joint addresses to Congress. When former President President Barack Obama delivered a joint address to Congress in 2009, Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) did more than just sport an unenthused facial expression — he heckled the President, shouting “You lie!” in response to Obama’s remarks about how his health care reforms wouldn’t insure undocumented immigrants.

