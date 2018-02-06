Veteran Sen. Drags ‘Cadet Bone Spurs’ After Trump Calls Dems ‘Treasonous’

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a veteran Army helicopter pilot who lost both her legs while serving in Iraq, was one of several Democrats who had some choice words for President Trump after he told a crowd in Ohio on Monday that Democrats should be considered “treasonous” for not clapping during his State of the Union address.

“We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy,” she tweeted Monday evening. “I swore an oath — in the military and in the Senate — to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whim of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.”

She then tweeted a quote from former President Theodore Roosevelt — “a Republican who earned the applause he received,” she said — who called it “morally treasonable” to say that the President shouldn’t be criticized.

We don't live in a dictatorship or a monarchy. I swore an oath—in the military and in the Senate—to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap https://t.co/99gW1yalDl — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 6, 2018

Thankfully, there are better quotes from better Republican Presidents. Here’s one from Theodore Roosevelt—a Republican who earned the applause he received—that Trump might want to consider pic.twitter.com/WAhvB23zGJ — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 6, 2018

During a visit to a manufacturing plant in Cincinnati on Monday, Trump lamented Democrats’ response to his first State of the Union speech, saying “they were like death” and “un-American” for not applauding him.

“Somebody said treasonous and I mean, yeah, I guess. Why not?” he said. “Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

Duckworth wasn’t the only Democrat effectively outraged by the remarks.

I didn’t serve 24 years in the uniform of this country to be called treasonous for simply disagreeing with your disastrous policies, Mr. President. — Rep. Tim Walz (@RepTimWalz) February 5, 2018

Every American should be alarmed by how @realDonaldTrump is working to make loyalty to him synonymous with loyalty to our country. That is not how democracy works. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 5, 2018

A White House spokesperson told NBC News Tuesday that Trump was being “tongue-in-cheek” with his comments on Monday.

While Democrats were criticized for their apathetic response to Trump’s State of the Union address, a lukewarm response from the opposing party during a State of the Union has become expected and normal in joint addresses to Congress. When former President President Barack Obama delivered a joint address to Congress in 2009, Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) did more than just sport an unenthused facial expression — he heckled the President, shouting “You lie!” in response to Obama’s remarks about how his health care reforms wouldn’t insure undocumented immigrants.