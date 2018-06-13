Latest
2 mins ago
Election Reformers Cheer As Maine Again Approves Ranked-Choice Voting
18 mins ago
Pruitt Is ‘Headhunter For His Spouse,’ Routinely Asked Aides To Get Wife A Job
27 mins ago
Report: NRA Quietly Deletes Lawmakers’ Past Ratings From Site
livewire

VA GOP Candidate Responds To Crowd Chanting ‘Lock Her Up’: ‘Might Just Happen’

By | June 13, 2018 10:23 am
WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINA - JANUARY 18: Chairman of Prince William County Board, Corey Stewart, talks about his platform to fix America's illegal alien problem as he speaks to the media at the Prince William County Judicial Center on Thursday, January 18, 2018 in Woodbridge, Virgina. Stewart is running for Tim Kaine's seat in the US Senate after a failed bid in the Virginia GOP governor's primary. (Photo by Pete Marovich For The Washington Post)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

A Trump-aligned Republican who won the GOP Senate primary in Virginia on Tuesday will face Hillary Clinton’s former running-mate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) in a race that’s bound to resemble key aspects of both Clinton and President Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric.

And the crowds could take similar form, too.

During Corey Stewart’s victory rally on Tuesday evening, the candidate referred to his opponent as “Hillary Clinton’s running-mate.” The mere mention of the former Democratic Party nominee fueled the crowd to begin chanting “lock her up!” — a frequent incantation at Trump’s most rowdy campaign rallies.

“That might just happen, by the way,” Stewart responded, according to The Washington Post. “And Timmy, too. Oh, we’re gonna have a lot of fun between now and November, folks.” 

The audience recited other Trump campaign slogans on Tuesday evening, like Trump crowd favorite “Build the wall!”

Stewart’s victory on Tuesday even elicited a response from Trump, who tweeted Wednesday that Stewart had a “major chance of winning!”

h/t HuffPost

Ep. #24: Bombshell News Reveals Russia’s Attempts To Swing The Brexit Vote
More Livewire
View All
Comments