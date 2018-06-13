VA GOP Candidate Responds To Crowd Chanting ‘Lock Her Up’: ‘Might Just Happen’

A Trump-aligned Republican who won the GOP Senate primary in Virginia on Tuesday will face Hillary Clinton’s former running-mate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) in a race that’s bound to resemble key aspects of both Clinton and President Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric.

And the crowds could take similar form, too.

During Corey Stewart’s victory rally on Tuesday evening, the candidate referred to his opponent as “Hillary Clinton’s running-mate.” The mere mention of the former Democratic Party nominee fueled the crowd to begin chanting “lock her up!” — a frequent incantation at Trump’s most rowdy campaign rallies.

“That might just happen, by the way,” Stewart responded, according to The Washington Post. “And Timmy, too. Oh, we’re gonna have a lot of fun between now and November, folks.”

The audience recited other Trump campaign slogans on Tuesday evening, like Trump crowd favorite “Build the wall!”

Stewart’s victory on Tuesday even elicited a response from Trump, who tweeted Wednesday that Stewart had a “major chance of winning!”

Congratulations to Corey Stewart for his great victory for Senator from Virginia. Now he runs against a total stiff, Tim Kaine, who is weak on crime and borders, and wants to raise your taxes through the roof. Don’t underestimate Corey, a major chance of winning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

h/t HuffPost