Report: US To Withdraw From UN Human Rights Council

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are expected to announce that the U.S. is leaving the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday evening, Bloomberg News reported.

According to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg, the decision will be announced at the State Department at 5 p.m. and is largely based on U.S. officials’ perception that the council is biased against Israel.

The council began its latest session on Monday by criticizing President Donald Trump for his “unconscionable” immigration policies and treatment of migrant children and families.

Haley has criticized the council — founded in 2006 — in the past for hypocrisy and has said the group is engaged in a “relentless, pathological campaign” against Israel.