Trump Says US-Saudi Relations ‘Excellent,’ But Would Be ‘Very Sad Thing’ If They Killed Journalist

President Donald Trump said Thursday that relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia are “excellent,” but that it would be a “very sad thing” if it turns out they did murder Washington Post contributer Jamal Khashoggi.

“That would be a very sad thing and we’ll probably know in the very short future,” Trump said during a call to Fox and Friends. “We have incredible people and incredible talent working on it. We don’t like it. I don’t like it. No good.”

Watch here: