Fox Goes Cold On Trump: Last Holdout Largely Stops Airing Full Rallies
Dina Powell, U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy to President Donald Trump, speaks with members of India's delegation, before President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India's joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Trump Has Floated Dina Powell For Various Positions For Months
US Intelligence Knew That Saudi Prince Had Plot To Lure And Detain Journalist
Trump Says US-Saudi Relations ‘Excellent,’ But Would Be ‘Very Sad Thing’ If They Killed Journalist

By
October 11, 2018 8:40 am

President Donald Trump said Thursday that relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia are “excellent,” but that it would be a “very sad thing” if it turns out they did murder Washington Post contributer Jamal Khashoggi.

“That would be a very sad thing and we’ll probably know in the very short future,” Trump said during a call to Fox and Friends. “We have incredible people and incredible talent working on it. We don’t like it. I don’t like it. No good.”

Watch here:

