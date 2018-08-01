Unsealed Lawsuit In Broidy Case Populated With Many Familiar Faces

A judge unsealed ex-Playboy model Shera Bechard’s lawsuit against GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy on Tuesday, giving insight into the NDA agreement she signed last year to keep quiet about their affair and the resulting pregnancy that she ended, per a Tuesday Bloomberg report.

In it, Bechard accuses Broidy of cutting off his total $1.6 million payment to her when others—allegedly including Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti—leaked the details of the affair.

She argues that Avenatti released details about the agreement on Twitter, thus interfering with Bechard’s contract. Per Bloomberg, Avenatti calls her claims “entirely false.”

She also accuses another familiar player, her and Daniels’ former lawyer, Keith Davidson, of working with Michael Cohen, the fixer of the agreement between Bechard and Broidy, to craft a deal favorable to Broidy.

Bechard claims to not have known that Cohen and Davidson’s paths had previously crossed in the Daniels NDA agreement—allegedly concerning Daniels’ affair with President Donald Trump—and that the men were well acquainted. From that case, Daniels has also complained about Cohen and Davidson conspiring against her interest.

Per the lawsuit, the agreement molded by the two men allotted 35 percent of Bechard’s hush money payments to Davidson. As repayment, Bechard wants the $140,000 back she paid Davidson to take her case.