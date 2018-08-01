Latest
12 mins ago
Everyone Survives Crash Of Mexican Jetliner, Some Walk From Wreck
A portrait of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagawa is seen at the party headquarters as police walk past the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices after they blocked dozens of opposition party supporters from entering the commission offices in Harare, Zimbabwe,Wednesday, Aug, 1, 2018. Zimbabweans are awaiting the first results from an election that they hope will lift the country out of economic and poltical stagnation after decades of rule by former leader Robert Mugabe (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
17 mins ago
Anxious Zimbabwe Awaits Presidential Election Results
40 mins ago
Republican Lawmakers Scramble To Balance Trump-Koch Dispute
Unsealed Lawsuit In Broidy Case Populated With Many Familiar Faces

August 1, 2018 7:53 am
A judge unsealed ex-Playboy model Shera Bechard’s lawsuit against GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy on Tuesday, giving insight into the NDA agreement she signed last year to keep quiet about their affair and the resulting pregnancy that she ended, per a Tuesday Bloomberg report.

In it, Bechard accuses Broidy of cutting off his total $1.6 million payment to her when others—allegedly including Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti—leaked the details of the affair.

She argues that Avenatti released details about the agreement on Twitter, thus interfering with Bechard’s contract. Per Bloomberg, Avenatti calls her claims “entirely false.”

She also accuses another familiar player, her and Daniels’ former lawyer, Keith Davidson, of working with Michael Cohen, the fixer of the agreement between Bechard and Broidy, to craft a deal favorable to Broidy.

Bechard claims to not have known that Cohen and Davidson’s paths had previously crossed in the Daniels NDA agreement—allegedly concerning Daniels’ affair with President Donald Trump—and that the men were well acquainted. From that case, Daniels has also complained about Cohen and Davidson conspiring against her interest.

Per the lawsuit, the agreement molded by the two men allotted 35 percent of Bechard’s hush money payments to Davidson. As repayment, Bechard wants the $140,000 back she paid Davidson to take her case.

