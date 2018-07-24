Latest
livewire

‘Life After Sarah’: Unofficial Shortlist Of Possible Replacements Emerges

By | July 24, 2018 8:06 am
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts a White House daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House June 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

While White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has vehemently denied reports that she plans to leave the West Wing by the end of the year, a shortlist of her possible replacement has already begun to emerge, Politico reported.

The list has taken shape as some people close to President Trump mull “life after Sarah,” according to Politico. Four of the five potential replacements have roots in Fox News:

— Heather Nauert, the spokeswoman for the State Department, who still holds Trump’s approval even after the President ousted former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter. Nauert has told friends she’s not sure if she would want the job, but other associates told Politico they don’t think she would turn down the offer.

— Fox News reporter Bill Hemmer.

— Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who recently left (and was reportedly ousted involuntarily from the network) to campaign with a pro-Trump group. Guilfoyle recently started dating Donald Trump Jr., which sources say makes it improbable that she’ll land the gig.

— Treasury spokesman Tony Sayegh, who used to be a Fox News contributor.

— Current White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

Newly minted Communications Director Bill Shine has reportedly privately asked friends and allies for their thoughts on who could replace Sanders if she were to leave the White House in the next few months, according to several current and former officials who spoke with Politico. Shine denied those reports and told Politico that Sanders is a “total team player.”

