Two ‘Russian Soldiers’ Stand Guard Over Trump’s Shattered Hollywood Star

Two men, dressed in full “Russian soldier” garb in the California heat, have been standing guard over President Donald Trump’s vandalized Hollywood Walk of Fame star since Wednesday, according to a New York Post report.

Russian soldiers guard the remnants of Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, which was destroyed earlier this week. +1 for political street theater. (ht Michael Madill) pic.twitter.com/wexe64lx0Q — TimKarr (@TimKarr) July 27, 2018

Trump’s star was reportedly shattered by Austin Clay, who turned himself in to police and now faces felony charges. This second destruction of Trump’s star since he took office sparked protests and all-out fights.