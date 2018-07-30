Latest
18 mins ago
Giuliani’s Pillorying Of Cohen Signals How Nervous He Makes Team Trump
NOTE; THIS IS A COURT PICTURE. CHECK ID BEFORE USE - Archbishop Philip Wilson (old bald man, centre) - a Magistrate gives his judgement about whether or not he is guilty of concealing child sexual abuse. Newcastle Court, Newcastle.
25 mins ago
Australian Bishop Convicted Of Sex Abuse Cover-Up Resigns
on November 8, 2016 in New York, United States.
42 mins ago
AP-NORC/MTV Poll: Young People Want Younger Leaders
livewire

Two ‘Russian Soldiers’ Stand Guard Over Trump’s Shattered Hollywood Star

By | July 30, 2018 9:02 am
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Two men, dressed in full “Russian soldier” garb in the California heat, have been standing guard over President Donald Trump’s vandalized Hollywood Walk of Fame star since Wednesday, according to a New York Post report.

Trump’s star was reportedly shattered by Austin Clay, who turned himself in to police and now faces felony charges. This second destruction of Trump’s star since he took office sparked protests and all-out fights.

More Livewire
View All
Comments