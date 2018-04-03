Latest
on April 3, 2018 in San Bruno, California.
Woman Shoots And Wounds 4 At YouTube Before Killing Herself
Trump Administration Proposes Tariffs On $50 Billion In Chinese Imports
Top WH Infrastructure Aide Resigns After Devising Trump’s $1.5T Spending Plan
Two House Republicans Call For Pruitt’s Resignation Amid Growing Controversy

By | April 3, 2018 3:14 pm
on March 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America

Two Republican members of Congress on Tuesday called for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s resignation following a string of damaging scandals.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) (above, left) — who, at least among his GOP colleagues, is an outspoken legislator on the dangers of climate change — tweeted that Pruitt’s “conduct is grossly disrespectful to American taxpayers.”

Curbelo was responding to a tweet from ABC News’ John Santucci listing a string of recent, damaging stories about Pruitt: his rental of a below-market-rate townhouse room from the wife of a powerful energy lobbyist; the EPA’s approval of a pipeline plan for a client of the energy lobbyists’s firm; and the same lobbyist’s bankrolling of Pruitt’s campaigns and political action committee, to name a few.

Following Curbelo’s statement, Rep. Illeana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) (above, right), who announced in April last year that she would not seek reelection, followed Curbelo’s statement with one of her own, to HuffPost.

“When scandals and distractions overtake a public servant’s ability to function effectively, another person should fill that role,” she told the website.

