livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Two Dozen Arrested For Protesting Kavanaugh In GOPers’ Offices

By
September 20, 2018 12:56 pm

Nearly two dozen people have been arrested for protesting inside the offices of Republicans whose votes will be key in the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, the Hill reported.

According to Capitol Police, 23 people were removed from Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-TN) office for unlawful demonstration activities. Protesters — many of whom were from groups like the Women’s March and Center for Popular Democracy — also occupied the offices of Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

Many women involved in the protests were sharing their personal #MeToo stories and wearing buttons that said “I Believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” the woman who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school.

