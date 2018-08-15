Twitter CEO Calls ‘Time Out’ The Right Response To Alex Jones’ Call To Arms

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday stood behind his company’s decision to temporarily ban conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from the platform, rather than permanently ban him and his program as other tech platforms have done, after Jones on Tuesday called for supporters to ready their “battle rifles” against members of the media.

“Any suspension, whether it be a permanent or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and their behaviors,” Dorsey told NBC News’ Lester Holt, after calling the temporary ban a “time out.”

Jones was banned for a week from the platform after posting a Periscope video in which he urged viewers to ready their “battle rifles.”

“People need to have their battle rifles and everything ready at their bedsides, and you’ve got to be ready, because the media is so disciplined in their deception,” he said.

“Whether it works within this case to change some of those behaviors and change some of those actions, I don’t know,” Dorsey added later. “But this is consistent with how we enforce.”