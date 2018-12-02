Latest
Brenda Snipes, supervisora de Elecciones del Condado Broward, en sus oficinas en Lauderhill, Florida, el domingo pasado. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald)
39 mins ago
After Scott Installs Ally, Broward Elections Chief Rescinds Resignation, Vows To ‘Fight’
2 hours ago
Israeli Police Recommend Indicting Netanyahu On Bribery Charges
3 hours ago
Assured That He Can Release Transcript, Comey Agrees To Closed-Door Testimony
livewire

Trumps Send ‘Warmest Greetings To Our Jewish Brothers And Sisters’ On Hanukkah

By
December 2, 2018 4:36 pm

The White House issued the message from the President on Sunday, just before the eight-night holiday began at sunset. Read it below:

Melania and I send our warmest greetings to our Jewish brothers and sisters in the United States, in Israel, and around the world celebrating Hanukkah.

For eight nights, Jewish families and friends will come together to engage in the lighting of the menorah. This special tradition started more than 2,000 years ago during the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, which followed a trying period when Jews were persecuted for practicing their faith.

Unfortunately, Jews today continue to face many different forms of violence, hatred, and bigotry around the globe. We remember all those from the Tree of Life—Or L’Simcha Congregation—whose lives were tragically taken in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this past October. As one Nation, we pledge our continued love and support for the victims, their families, and the community, and we pray that the victims’ families find some measure of peace and comfort during this holiday season.

Over the coming days, may the warming glow of each candle on the menorah help fill homes and hearts with love and happiness. Together, we reaffirm the truth that light will always break through the darkness. We send our very best wishes for a blessed and happy Hanukkah.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: