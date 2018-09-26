Trump: ‘I Would Have Preferred’ If GOP Pushed Forward Kavanaugh ‘A Lot Faster’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed his disappointment in how long it has taken to get Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court, telling reporters he “would have preferred” that Republicans “pushed through” Kavanaugh two and a half weeks ago.

“The Senate, the Republicans could not be nicer in the way they’re handling this,” he said during a pool spray at the United Nations. “They could have pushed it through two and a half weeks ago and you would not be talking about it now, which is frankly what I would have preferred, but they didn’t do that.”

“I think I might have pushed it forward a lot faster,” he continued, adding that he’s “okay” with how “respectful” Republicans have been of “the woman,” referencing Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.