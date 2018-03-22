Latest
on January 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
13 mins ago
House Passes $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill
14 mins ago
Trump Signs New Tariffs On Chinese Imports As Trade War Fears Grow
speaks onstage at the "American War Generals" panel during the National Geographic Channels portion of the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 8, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.
40 mins ago
McCaffrey: Kushner’s Saudi Diplomacy ‘Sounds Like Some Third World Country’
livewire

Trump Says He ‘Would Like To’ Talk To Mueller’s Team

By | March 22, 2018 1:19 pm
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Thursday affirmed that he would still like to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for the Russia investigation.

“Yes. I would like to,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he would talk to Mueller, according to a White House pool report.

Trump has said before that he would like to talk to the special counsel’s investigators. In January, he said that he wanted to talk to Mueller’s team as soon as possible and that he would do so “under oath.”

Though Trump has shown willingness to talk with investigators, some members of his legal team have cautioned against it. John Dowd, who resigned from Trump’s outside legal team on Thursday, reportedly out of frustration that the President was not taking his advice, wanted Trump to avoid a sit-down interview.

Trump’s legal team has been engaged in informal negotiations with Mueller’s team about an interview with the President for weeks. They have given the special counsel office descriptions of key events pertinent to the probe, hoping that the information would help efforts to limit any in-person interview with Trump, according to the Washington Post.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #5: Why Manafort Is Key To The Trump-Russia Story
More Russia probe Coverage
View All
Comments