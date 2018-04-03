Trump Weighs In On Scott Pruitt: ‘I Hope He’s Going To Be Great’

President Donald Trump finally weighed in, albeit vaguely, on the controversy surrounding embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Tuesday.

“I hope he’s going to be great,” Trump said to reporters in an abbreviated press conference accompanying his meeting with leaders from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. He did not make any additional comments as reporters were ushered out of the room by his staff.

This comment comes on the heels of Trump’s call to Pruitt on Monday, when he gave him a pep talk. Trump assured Pruitt that the White House has “got your back.” But the President’s more ambiguous message on Tuesday may indicate a waning in his support.