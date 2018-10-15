Trump: I’ll Only Donate To Charity If I ‘Personally’ Test Warren’s DNA

President Trump said Monday that he will only fulfill his pledge to donate $1 million to charity if he can “personally” test whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has Native American heritage.
“I’ll only do it if I can test her personally. Okay? That will not be something I enjoy doing either,” Trump told reporters when asked if he would donate to charity now that Warren has revealed results of a DNA test showing she does have Native American ancestry.
It’s not clear what exactly Trump meant when he said he wanted to test Warren himself.
Pres. Trump says he doesn't owe Sen. Warren an apology following release of DNA test showing "strong evidence" she had a Native American ancestor dating back several generations.
"She owes the country an apology. What's her percentage, 1/1000th?" https://t.co/cyAHgf38yt pic.twitter.com/lZrxHjhpBI
