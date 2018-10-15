Latest
livewire

Trump: I’ll Only Donate To Charity If I ‘Personally’ Test Warren’s DNA

By
October 15, 2018 5:21 pm

President Trump said Monday that he will only fulfill his pledge to donate $1 million to charity if he can “personally” test whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has Native American heritage.

“I’ll only do it if I can test her personally. Okay? That will not be something I enjoy doing either,” Trump told reporters when asked if he would donate to charity now that Warren has revealed results of a DNA test showing she does have Native American ancestry.

It’s not clear what exactly Trump meant when he said he wanted to test Warren himself.

