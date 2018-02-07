Trump Reportedly Itching For A Staff Shake-Up At The White House

Speculation that President Donald Trump would use the memo released by the House Intelligence Committee to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has died down now that White House officials have said he’s not going anywhere, but it appears Trump is looking for a different staff shake-up.

Vanity Fair’s Gabe Sherman reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with Trump’s thinking, that the President is frustrated that his staff is not working hard enough to defend him from the Russia probes and that he’s looking to bring in new defenders to the White House. Ivanka Trump has urged her father to bring on a strong ally to defend him, according to Sherman.

Trump is considering bringing in Jason Miller, a spokesman for the Trump campaign who withdrew from an administration post following the revelation that he had an affair with another Trump aide, A.J. Delgado, according to Sherman. Trump speaks regularly with Miller, as well as former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Fox News personality Sean Hannity, former chief of staff Reince Priebus, and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, per Sherman.

Read Shermans’s full report at Vanity Fair.