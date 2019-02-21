Trump Wants Smollett To Answer To The MAGA Supporters He ‘Insulted’

President Trump offered his two-cents on the arrest of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who now stands accused of faking a hate crime attack on himself.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump asked “what about” all the Trump supporters Smollett “insulted with your racist and dangerous comments.” In his initial police report, Smollett claimed masked men attacked him, yelled racist and homophobic slurs and said “This is MAGA country.”