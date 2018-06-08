Trump: Russia Should Be Part Of G-7 Summit

As President Donald Trump left the White House to travel to the G-7 Summit in Canada, he paused to take reporters’ questions, telling them that Russia should be included in the summit and given a place at the “negotiating table.”

“Russia should be in the meeting, should be a part of it it,” he said. “Whether you like it or not, and it may not be politically correct, we have a world to run. And in the G-7—which used to be the G-8—they threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in. Because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.”

He added that he has been Russia’s “biggest nightmare” and that Russian President Vladimir Putin probably wishes that Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election.

