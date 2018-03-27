Latest
WaPo: Trump Pushes Military To Fund Border Wall

By | March 27, 2018 1:41 pm
President Donald Trump holds a law enforcement roundtable on sanctuary cities, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Still feeling spurned by the paltry $1.6 billion allotted for his border wall in last week’s funding bill, President Donald Trump is now urging the military to pay for the project, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Trump ended an early Sunday morning tweet detailing the wealth of the military and the necessity of the border wall with “Build WALL through M!” Unnamed advisers told the Washington Post that “M” stands for military.

According to the report, Trump floated the idea to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday, receiving little reaction, though unnamed senior officials later dismissed the viability of the proposal.    

Read the Washington Post’s full report here.  

