WaPo: Trump Pushes Military To Fund Border Wall

Still feeling spurned by the paltry $1.6 billion allotted for his border wall in last week’s funding bill, President Donald Trump is now urging the military to pay for the project, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Trump ended an early Sunday morning tweet detailing the wealth of the military and the necessity of the border wall with “Build WALL through M!” Unnamed advisers told the Washington Post that “M” stands for military.

According to the report, Trump floated the idea to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday, receiving little reaction, though unnamed senior officials later dismissed the viability of the proposal.

