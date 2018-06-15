Latest
16 mins ago
HHS Bans Pics, Video During Media Tour Of Child Immigrant Detention Center
28 mins ago
Trump Admin. To Slap Tariffs On $50B In Chinese Imports
33 mins ago
Grimm Claims Opponent Used Pardon To Try To Lure Him Out Of House Race
livewire

Trump: I Want ‘My People’ To ‘Sit Up At Attention’ Like The North Koreans Do

By | June 15, 2018 8:58 am

When asked if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would visit the White House, President Donald Trump said that he likely would, complimented his “strong” leadership, and said he wished Americans would “sit up at attention” when he speaks like the North Koreans do for Kim.

“Hey, he is the head of a country and I mean he is the strong head,” Trump said of Kim to Fox News’ Steve Doocy on Friday. “Don’t let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Watch below:

Ep. #24: Bombshell News Reveals Russia’s Attempts To Swing The Brexit Vote
More Livewire
View All
Comments