Trump Says He’s In The WH ‘Waiting’ For Dems On 22nd Day Of Longest Shutdown

President Donald Trump pivoted back to expressing his shutdown woes Saturday morning after going on a Twitter tirade over a reported FBI investigation on him in the days following former FBI Director James Comey’s firing.

Trump tweeted that he’s in the White House “waiting” for Democrats to come back to Washington D.C. to end the shutdown — which he claims they could “solve” in “15 minutes.”

Democrats should come back to Washington and work to end the Shutdown, while at the same time ending the horrible humanitarian crisis at our Southern Border. I am in the White House waiting for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

23% of Federal inmates are illegal immigrants. Border arrests are up 240%. In the Great State of Texas, between 2011 & 2018, there were a total of 292,000 crimes by illegal aliens, 539 murders, 32,000 assaults, 3,426 sexual assaults and 3000 weapons charges. Democrats come back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019