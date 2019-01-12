Trump Says He’s In The WH ‘Waiting’ For Dems On 22nd Day Of Longest Shutdown

Latest
By
January 12, 2019 10:25 am

President Donald Trump pivoted back to expressing his shutdown woes Saturday morning after going on a Twitter tirade over a reported FBI investigation on him in the days following former FBI Director James Comey’s firing.

Trump tweeted that he’s in the White House “waiting” for Democrats to come back to Washington D.C. to end the shutdown — which he claims they could “solve” in “15 minutes.”

