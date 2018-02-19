A Gun And A Fender-Bender Impact Trump’s Golf Course Visit

After a few days of abstaining from playing golf out of respect for the victims and survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, President Donald Trump appeared to be hitting the links on Monday. But the commander in chief’s visit to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach was somewhat less than smooth.

The press pool traveling with the President reported Monday morning that an unauthorized firearm and a minor fender-bender briefly held up the motorcade.

“Driver of one of the press pool vans was detained during security screening for what he said was a personal firearm found in his baggage,” the press pool said. “Driver said he forgot to leave the firearm inside his personal vehicle before entering van. Driver was not allowed onto club property so a White House staffer drove the van instead. White House staff said all drivers were replaced after the incident. When press loaded back into vans, driver was being questioned by an officer.”

“When on club grounds, another van grazed a Secret Service vehicle in the parking lot,” the report continued. “Damage to vehicles appeared to be very minor and no one was hurt.”