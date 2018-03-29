Latest
FILE- In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., left, and his brother Eric attend the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Apprentices no more, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are now at the helm of the Trump Organization and adjusting to the reality presented by their father’s presidency. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
6 mins ago
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Hit Back At Jeb Bush: Actually, We Love Our Dad
10 mins ago
Cohen’s Lawyer: Trump Was Not Aware Of Stormy Daniels Hush Agreement
on July 27, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.
12 mins ago
Walker To Schedule WI Special Elections After Deciding Against Appeal To Delay
livewire

Trump Vilifies Amazon, Claims It Uses Postal Service As Its ‘Delivery Boy’

By | March 29, 2018 9:39 am
President Donald Trump holds a law enforcement roundtable on sanctuary cities, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Pool/Getty Images North America

As predicted in reports this week, President Donald Trump pounced on Amazon Thursday, baselessly claiming that the tech giant takes advantage of the U.S. Postal Service.

“I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the election,” he tweeted. “Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state and local governments, use our Postal Service as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.) and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”

Axios reported Wednesday that Trump is “obsessed” with Amazon and is planning to crack down on the company over issues he has with its property and sales tax policies. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has hinted in the past that the White House may eventually take a stance on the company’s tax system. Amazon pays taxes in 23 states and the District of Columbia, according to Forbes. Sources close to Trump told Axios Wednesday that Trump thinks Amazon is killing small businesses and hurting his real estate friends who own brick and mortar shopping centers.

Despite reportedly being briefed on the matter in multiple meetings, Trump has the “perception,” according to an Axios source, that the online retailer is costing the U.S. Postal Service money. The Postal Service actually makes a profit from Amazon. In 2013, the Postal Service added Sunday deliveries in several large cities because the demand for Amazon packages made it worthwhile to do so.     

Trump’s tweet stands in contrast with statements from the White House about the company. On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Trump had “no announcements” or “actions that we’re currently pushing forward” regarding Amazon.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #6: All The News That’s Fit To Pod
More Livewire
View All
Comments