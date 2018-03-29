Trump Vilifies Amazon, Claims It Uses Postal Service As Its ‘Delivery Boy’

As predicted in reports this week, President Donald Trump pounced on Amazon Thursday, baselessly claiming that the tech giant takes advantage of the U.S. Postal Service.

“I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the election,” he tweeted. “Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state and local governments, use our Postal Service as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.) and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”

Axios reported Wednesday that Trump is “obsessed” with Amazon and is planning to crack down on the company over issues he has with its property and sales tax policies. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has hinted in the past that the White House may eventually take a stance on the company’s tax system. Amazon pays taxes in 23 states and the District of Columbia, according to Forbes. Sources close to Trump told Axios Wednesday that Trump thinks Amazon is killing small businesses and hurting his real estate friends who own brick and mortar shopping centers.

Despite reportedly being briefed on the matter in multiple meetings, Trump has the “perception,” according to an Axios source, that the online retailer is costing the U.S. Postal Service money. The Postal Service actually makes a profit from Amazon. In 2013, the Postal Service added Sunday deliveries in several large cities because the demand for Amazon packages made it worthwhile to do so.

Trump’s tweet stands in contrast with statements from the White House about the company. On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Trump had “no announcements” or “actions that we’re currently pushing forward” regarding Amazon.